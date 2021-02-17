Validation orders and funds needed to pursue collateral proceedings (State Bank of India and others v Mallya)

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: A debtor who was the subject of a bankruptcy petition applied for a validation order permitting the use of funds held in the Court Funds Office (CFO), in the sum of £2.7m, for purposes including the payment of legal fees and other necessary costs in relation to collateral litigation. This aspect of the application was refused. It was held that the principle allowing the validation of costs directly referable to the bankruptcy proceedings was a narrow one and could not be extended to collateral proceedings. Written by Nora Wannagat, a barrister at 9 Stone Buildings.
