LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Trade marks/passing off / Trade mark transactions and management

Legal News

VAGISAN confusingly similar to VAGISIL (Combe International LLC v Dr August Wolff)

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • VAGISAN confusingly similar to VAGISIL (Combe International LLC v Dr August Wolff)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: The High Court held that use of the mark VAGISAN by the defendant, in relation to intimate female non-prescription healthcare products, infringed the claimant's earlier UK trade mark registration for VAGISIL, (registered by the claimant for the same and similar goods), on the basis of a likelihood of confusion. The court provided further guidance in relation to the defence of statutory acquiescence along with consideration of sizeable evidence of actual confusion, much of which had been generated by the defendant. Written by Amanda McDowall, legal director at Lee & Thompson LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

Forming enforceable contracts—considerationThis Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individuals

Sentencing fraud offences committed by individualsThe Sentencing Council (SC) has produced sentencing guidelines for fraud offences under the Fraud Act 2006 (fraud by false representation, fraud by failing to disclose information and fraud by abuse of position), false accounting under section 17 of

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As