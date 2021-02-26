Sign-in Help
Vaccine passport plans spark UK privacy debate

Published on: 26 February 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Concerned watchdog
  • Opposition from campaigners

MLex: UK companies could see a rise of ‘vaccine passports’ required by law to offer access to certain venues, public events, or allow for international travel under plans being considered by the government. Privacy campaigners have criticised the move, and the Information Commissioner’s Office has also expressed concerns about the implications for privacy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

