Vaccinations for looked after children where a parent objects (Re C (Looked After Child))

Published on: 23 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Vaccinations for looked after children where a parent objects (Re C (Looked After Child))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: A local authority, holding a care order for a 12-year-old child, applied to the High Court for authorisation to arrange and consent to the child’s vaccination against coronavirus (COVID-19) and the winter flu. The child wished to be vaccinated, but his mother was strongly opposed. Following the Court of Appeal decision in Re H (A Child) (Parental Responsibility: Vaccination), Mr Justice Poole considered that the decision to vaccinate a child against coronavirus and winter flu is not ‘grave’, having profound or enduring consequences for the child and, consequently, the local authority was able to arrange and consent to the child’s vaccinations under section 33(3)(b) of the Children Act 1989 (ChA 1989), even where there is parental objection, and therefore routine applications to the High Court on this issue would not be necessary. Chris Stevenson, barrister at FOURTEEN, considers the implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

