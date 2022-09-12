LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

UT upholds FTT decision that capital loss claims formed part of tax return (Edward Cumming-Bruce v HMRC)

Published on: 12 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
Article summary

Tax analysis: In Edward Cumming-Bruce v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) found that the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) had not made an error of law in deciding that HMRC had correctly enquired into the taxpayer’s claim for capital losses. The UT agreed that the capital loss claims were not stand-alone claims, but formed part of the self-assessment return, meaning that HMRC had been correct to enquire into those losses under section 9A of the Taxes Management Act 1970 (TMA 1970). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

