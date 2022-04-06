LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UT sets aside and remits FTT decision refusing to strike out appeal on grounds it had no reasonable prospect of success (HMRC v Tasca Tankers Ltd)

Published on: 06 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In HMRC v Tasca Tankers Ltd, the Upper Tribunal (UT) held that the refusal of the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) to strike out an appeal on the grounds that the appeal had no reasonable prospect of success should be set aside, and that the case should be remitted to the FTT to be reconsidered by a different judge. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

