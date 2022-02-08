LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Companies and corporation tax / Capital allowances

Legal News

UT sends plant and machinery claim back to the FTT

Published on: 08 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UT sends plant and machinery claim back to the FTT
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Urenco Chemplants Ltd v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) considered the company’s appeal against the First-tier Tax Tribunal’s (FTT) decision denying plant and machinery capital allowances on expenditure on the construction of a nuclear deconversion facility. It concluded that the FTT’s decision had included several errors of law and remitted the case back to the FTT to remake the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
3 Q&As
View More