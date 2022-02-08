UT sends plant and machinery claim back to the FTT

Tax analysis: In Urenco Chemplants Ltd v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) considered the company’s appeal against the First-tier Tax Tribunal’s (FTT) decision denying plant and machinery capital allowances on expenditure on the construction of a nuclear deconversion facility. It concluded that the FTT’s decision had included several errors of law and remitted the case back to the FTT to remake the decision.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty
LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be
Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss
Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice
0330 161 1234