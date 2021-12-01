UT rules on tax avoidance scheme involving settlements legislation (Dunsby v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Dunsby, the Upper Tribunal (UT) found that, properly construed, a participant in a tax avoidance scheme had received a distribution and was chargeable to tax on that basis, noting that the charging provisions do not require the taxable person to be the holder of the shares on which the distribution is made.
