UT rules on tax avoidance scheme involving settlements legislation (Dunsby v HMRC)

Published on: 01 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Dunsby, the Upper Tribunal (UT) found that, properly construed, a participant in a tax avoidance scheme had received a distribution and was chargeable to tax on that basis, noting that the charging provisions do not require the taxable person to be the holder of the shares on which the distribution is made. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

