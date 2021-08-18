UT rules on scope of VAT exemption for insurance transactions (Claims Advisory Group Ltd v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Claims Advisory Group Ltd v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) held that the service of claiming compensation for mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) was not exempt from VAT, as it was neither an insurance transaction nor a service by an insurance agent that was related to insurance transactions. The cancellation of an insurance contract was not itself an insurance transaction for this purpose.
