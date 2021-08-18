menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Insurance & Reinsurance / Insurance / Premium

Legal News

UT rules on scope of VAT exemption for insurance transactions (Claims Advisory Group Ltd v HMRC)

Published on: 18 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UT rules on scope of VAT exemption for insurance transactions (Claims Advisory Group Ltd v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Claims Advisory Group Ltd v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) held that the service of claiming compensation for mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI) was not exempt from VAT, as it was neither an insurance transaction nor a service by an insurance agent that was related to insurance transactions. The cancellation of an insurance contract was not itself an insurance transaction for this purpose. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantages

Mediation—advantages and disadvantagesWhat is mediation?Mediation is one of the most recognised and common forms of alternative dispute resolution (ADR).It is a form of assisted ADR in the sense that there is a third-party neutral involved who meets with the parties and seeks to help them in

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More