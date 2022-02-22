UT rules on HMRC powers to remove companies from VAT groups (HSBC Electronic Data Processing (Guangdong) Ltd v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In HSBC Electronic Data Processing (Guangdong) Ltd and Others v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) confirmed several VAT issues including that the interpretation of the terms ‘established’ or ‘fixed establishment’ in section 43A of the Value Added Tax Act 1994 (VATA 1994) should be informed by the Court of Justice case law and, in relation to the date of removal from a VAT group, the reasonableness test in VATA 1994, s 84(4D) focuses exclusively on the reasonableness of the decision reached by HMRC, and not the decision-making process. or to read the full analysis.