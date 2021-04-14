Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client / Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance / HMRC powers and enquiries

Legal News

UT rules on construction of closure notices (Daarasp LLP and Betex LLP)

UT rules on construction of closure notices (Daarasp LLP and Betex LLP)
Published on: 14 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • UT rules on construction of closure notices (Daarasp LLP and Betex LLP)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Daarasp LLP and Betex LLP, the Upper Tribunal (UT) ruled that HMRC was entitled to argue that the taxpayers did not qualify for capital allowances, and that it was not precluded from doing so by the terms of its closure notices. While the closure notices stated that an unquantifiable part of the taxpayers’ claim ‘may be allowable’, it was not tenable in the circumstances to construe this as meaning that HMRC would not rely on any argument that would reduce the available allowances to nil. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

Drafting the particulars of claim and reply

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.You should also consider if the proceedings will be

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More