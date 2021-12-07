UT rules matchmaking service covered by special place of supply rule for B2C supplies (Gray & Farrar v HMRC) 

Tax analysis: In Gray & Farrar v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) found that matchmaking services were ‘services of consultants’ and/or ‘the provision of information’ and therefore outside the scope of UK VAT when supplied (pre-Brexit) to non-EU customers.
