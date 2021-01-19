Sign-in Help
UT provides clarity on transfer of assets abroad regime (Revenue and Customs Commissioners v Rialas)

Published on: 19 January 2021
Updated on: 20 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: Who is the real ‘transferor’? This was the question at the heart of HMRC’s unsuccessful appeal against a decision of the First Tier Tribunal (FTT) in respect of the ‘transfer of assets abroad’ legislation (now contained in section 720 of the Income Taxes Act 2007 (ITA 2007)). The issue was whether the taxpayer, Mr Rialas, was the ‘transferor’ in respect of an offshore trust structure created by him, but to which his former business partner sold his shares at market value. The court held that, not only was Mr Rialas not the transferor, but even if he was then the income which was subsequently received would not have been taxable as it had not arisen ‘by virtue or in consequence of’ the transfer of assets abroad. This case is essential reading for anyone involved in advising on the transfer of assets abroad legislation. Written by James Quarmby, partner, at Stephenson Harwood LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

