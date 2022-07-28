LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Court of Appeal decides HMRC was not unreasonable to deny recovery of input tax claimed on invalid invoices (Tower Bridge GP Limited v HMRC)

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Tower Bridge GP Ltd (TB), the Court of Appeal dismissed TB's appeal and agreed with HMRC that input tax cannot be reclaimed where the taxpayer only holds invalid invoices.

