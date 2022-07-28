LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UT overturns FTT on transfer pricing and unallowable purpose (HMRC v Blackrock Holdco 5 LLC)

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Tax analysis: In HMRC v Blackrock Holdco 5, LLC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) allowed HMRC’s appeal and disallowed the company’s non-trading loan relationship debits under the transfer pricing rules. It also held that, had those rules not applied to disallow the debits, they would have been disallowed by applying the loan relationships unallowable purpose rule. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

