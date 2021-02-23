UT holds that HMRC was within its rights to deny input tax recovery in respect of non-compliant invoices (Tower Bridge GP Ltd v HMRC)

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Tower Bridge GP Ltd v HMRC the Upper Tribunal (UT) upheld the Frist-tier Tax Tribunal’s (FTT’s) decision that HMRC was entitled to refuse input tax recovery on the basis of purported VAT invoices that did not include a VAT registration number, and this did not contravene the VAT Directive; and that HMRC’s decision not to exercise its discretion to allow recovery anyway was one that was reasonably open to it. or to read the full analysis.