UT finds that FTT was not entitled to reach its own conclusion on whether supply had taken place (HMRC v Donnelly)

Published on: 07 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Tax analysis: In HMRC v Donnelly the Upper Tribunal (UT) found that the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FFT) had not been entitled to reach its own conclusion as to whether a supply of goods had taken place when it was common ground between the parties that it had. Consequently, the decision was remade such that the taxpayer’s appeal against a penalty was dismissed. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

