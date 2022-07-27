LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UT determines that payments for pension changes were not ‘from’ employment (E.ON UK plc v HMRC)

Published on: 27 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In E.ON UK plc v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) considered the company’s appeal against the First-tier Tax Tribunal’s (FTT) decision that a ‘facilitation payment’ to an employee in respect of adverse changes to a pension scheme was derived ‘from’ employment and taxable as employment income. It concluded the FTT had made errors of law and set aside and re-made the decision allowing the appeal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

