UT determines that payments for pension changes were not ‘from’ employment (E.ON UK plc v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In E.ON UK plc v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) considered the company’s appeal against the First-tier Tax Tribunal’s (FTT) decision that a ‘facilitation payment’ to an employee in respect of adverse changes to a pension scheme was derived ‘from’ employment and taxable as employment income. It concluded the FTT had made errors of law and set aside and re-made the decision allowing the appeal. or to read the full analysis.