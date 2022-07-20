LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UT decides Ramsay case in taxpayers’ favour (Altrad and Wiseman v HMRC)

Published on: 20 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Tax analysis: In Altrad Services and Robert Wiseman v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) decided that the taxpayers were entitled to capital allowances even though these had been created by an artificial series of transactions with no business purpose, reversing the First-tier Tax Tribunal’s (FTT’s) decision that the arrangements were defeated by a Ramsay analysis. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

