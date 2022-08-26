LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
UT considers FTT decisions on the taxation of limited partnership transactions(BCM Cayman LP and other v HMRC, HMRC v BlueCrest Capital Management LP and others and Andrew Dodd and others v HMRC)

Published on: 26 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
Tax analysis: In BCM Cayman LP and another v HMRC (BCM Cayman) and HMRC v BlueCrest Capital Management LP and others and Andrew Dodd and others v HMRC (BlueCrest Capital) the Upper Tribunal (UT) considered interrelated appeals by HMRC and taxpayers relating to profit allocations in respect of a complex multi-level partnership structure and a partnership incentivisation plan (PIP), the deductibility of finance costs for acquiring partnerships interests and the taxation in the hands of the partners of ‘special capital’ awards made under the PIP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

