UT confirms that daily penalties notices can be issued retrospectively (Priory London Ltd v HMRC; HMRC v Jocoguma Properties Ltd)

Tax analysis: In Priory London Ltd v HMRC; HMRC v Jocoguma Properties Ltd, the Upper Tribunal (UT) confirmed that daily penalties for failure to make ATED returns could be issued retrospectively.
