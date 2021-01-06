UT confirms preference shares were ordinary share capital for tax purposes (HMRC v Stephen Warshaw)

HMRC v Stephen Warshaw[2020] UKUT 366 (TCC)

The taxpayer had claimed entrepreneurs’ relief on a share disposal. One of the conditions for the disposal to qualify for relief was that the company should be the taxpayer’s ‘personal company,’ which in turn required him to hold a certain percentage of the company’s ordinary share capital. He held a mixture of ordinary and preference shares, and the arithmetic was such that the company could only be regarded as his personal company if the preference shares were treated as ordinary share capital.

Ordinary share capital is defined for these purposes in section 989 of the Income Tax Act 2007 (ITA 2007) as:

‘all the company’s issued share capital (however described), other than capital the holders of which have a right to a dividend at a fixed rate but have no other right to share in the company’s profits.’

Under the company’s articles, the dividends were cumulative and were calculated on a compound basis. This meant that if in a particular year there were insufficient profits to pay the dividend, payment was deferred to a future year. In these circumstances the rate at which the dividends were paid (10%) would be calculated on an increased amount (the aggregate of the subscription price and the unpaid dividends).

The UT dismissed the taxpayer’s appeal, agreeing with the FTT that the preference shares did not carry a right to a dividend at a fixed rate. The rate must be fixed, not only as a percentage, but also as to the amount to which the rate is applied (eg a right to a dividend at 50% of the dividend payable on a different class of share is not a fixed rate dividend). Here, the effect of the compounding was that the 10% rate was applied to an amount which could vary and could not be determined at the date of issue of the shares. The shares were, therefore, ordinary share capital for tax purposes.

Why it matters The FTT’s decision in this case was regarded as surprising in that compounding is normally a feature of debt, so it might have been thought that this would make the shares less, rather than more, likely to be treated as ordinary share capital. The UT, however, agreed with the FTT and went so far as to say that, contrary to HMRC’s contention, the question of what counts as ordinary share capital should not be based on, or even informed by, whether in economic terms the share is ‘debt-like’. In this case, the taxpayer wanted fixed rate preference shares to be treated as ordinary share capital, but it is often the other way round. The UT’s decision suggests that advisers who want to draft preference shares so that they are not treated as ordinary share capital for tax purposes will need to be very careful indeed. The UT was explicit that its interpretation related to the definition of ordinary share capital in ITA 2007, and that the term did not have a special meaning for the purposes of entrepreneurs’ relief. As matters currently stand, it appears that all of the following are likely to be treated as ordinary share capital for tax purposes—cumulative fixed rate preference shares where the dividend is calculated on a compound basis (according to Warshaw); non-cumulative fixed rate preference shares (according to HMRC guidance); and preference shares with no dividend rights at all, or to dividends at a rate of zero (according to the previous decisions in Castledine [2016] UKFTT 145 (TC) and McQuillan [2017] UKUT 344 (TCC)). For more information on business asset disposal relief, see Practice Note: CGT—business asset disposal relief (formerly entrepreneurs' relief).