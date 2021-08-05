menu-search
Legal News

Using the NHS COVID Pass for staff

Published on: 05 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Using the NHS COVID Pass for staff
  • NHS COVID Pass
  • Appearance and validation
  • Applicable businesses
  • Use for staff
  • Compliance with data protection law
  • Staff equality issues
  • Whether use of pass should be voluntary or compulsory
  • Refusal to use
  • How to identify if individuals are exempt from vaccination or testing
    • More...

Article summary

Employment analysis: The new NHS COVID Pass offers businesses an easy way of discovering an individual's COVID-19 status but there are legal issues to consider first. In this insight, Sean Illing, Helen Coombes and Lucy Lewis of Lewis Silkin consider the key data protection and equalities issues raised by using the pass for staff. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

