Using the International Agreement visa route to sponsor contractual service suppliers

Published on: 15 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Immigration analysis: The latest Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules rebrands the T5 International Agreement route as the International Agreement route from 9.00 am on 11 October 2021. In this article, Supinder Singh Sian, Andrew Osborne and Parvin Iman of Lewis Silkin LLP look at how the route can be used to bring contractual service suppliers to the UK, and which business scenarios may benefit from it.

