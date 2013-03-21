Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Litigation / The claimant and statements of case

Legal News

User Guide to the recast Late Payment Directive

User Guide to the recast Late Payment Directive
Published on: 21 March 2013
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • User Guide to the recast Late Payment Directive
  • Why issue a User Guide to the recast Late Payment Directive?
  • What does the User Guide cover?
  • Who is affected?

Article summary

The Department for Business Innovation & Skills has issued a Users Guide to the recast Late Payment Directive, Directive 2011/7/EU on Combating Late Payment in Commercial Transactions. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

LEXISNEXIS

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

ContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and several in contract is a question of construction

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More