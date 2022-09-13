LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

USA—Yukos Capital seeks default ruling for arbitral award (Yukos v Russia)

Published on: 13 September 2022
Published by: Law360
  • USA—Yukos Capital seeks default ruling for arbitral award (Yukos v Russia)
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: The financing arm of former Russian energy company Yukos Oil asked a DC federal court to enter a default judgment against the Russian Federation for US$5bn that an international tribunal appointed by the Permanent Court for Arbitration (PCA) in accordance with the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law Arbitration Rules said it owes the company. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?

Stay of proceedings—when can you apply to stay a claim?This Practice Note considers the question of when court proceedings can be stayed. It identifies scenarios in which a party may apply for a stay of proceedings, including to allow for: a jurisdictional challenge; arbitration; an attempt to

Related documents:

7 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

7 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More