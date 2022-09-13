USA—Yukos Capital seeks default ruling for arbitral award (Yukos v Russia)

Law360: The financing arm of former Russian energy company Yukos Oil asked a DC federal court to enter a default judgment against the Russian Federation for US$5bn that an international tribunal appointed by the Permanent Court for Arbitration (PCA) in accordance with the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law Arbitration Rules said it owes the company.
