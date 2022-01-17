LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

USA—War exclusion does not exclude Merck’s US$1.4bn cyber loss

Published on: 17 January 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, USA: A war exclusion in a property policy did not exclude cover for a cyberattack, a New Jersey state court ruled, siding with pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co's stance that its insurers cannot assert the exclusion to avoid coverage of its more than US$1.4bn of losses from a 2017 cyberattack.

