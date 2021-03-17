USA—Venezuela’s request to halt plans to sell Citgo company denied (Crystallex v Venezuela)

Law360: A Delaware judge denied Venezuela’s request to halt Crystallex’s efforts to plan a sale of Citgo’s parent company to satisfy a $US 1.2bn judgment against the state, concluding that Venezuela had not shown it was likely to emerge victorious from an ongoing appeal at the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.
