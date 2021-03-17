Sign-in Help
USA—Venezuela’s request to halt plans to sell Citgo company denied (Crystallex v Venezuela)

Published on: 17 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: A Delaware judge denied Venezuela’s request to halt Crystallex’s efforts to plan a sale of Citgo’s parent company to satisfy a $US 1.2bn judgment against the state, concluding that Venezuela had not shown it was likely to emerge victorious from an ongoing appeal at the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

