USA—US takes an interest in Iraq-Turkey oil arbitration

Law360: The US State Department has requested a meeting with the head of Houston-based Vinson & Elkins LLP's international dispute resolution practice to discuss the legal issues in an ongoing energy arbitration between Iraq and Turkey, according to documents filed on 19 July 2022 with the Biden administration.
