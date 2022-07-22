LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Legal News

USA—US takes an interest in Iraq-Turkey oil arbitration

Published on: 22 July 2022
Published by: Law360
  • USA—US takes an interest in Iraq-Turkey oil arbitration

Article summary

Law360: The US State Department has requested a meeting with the head of Houston-based Vinson & Elkins LLP's international dispute resolution practice to discuss the legal issues in an ongoing energy arbitration between Iraq and Turkey, according to documents filed on 19 July 2022 with the Biden administration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Affray

Affray

AffrayAffray is an offence created by the Public Order Act 1986 (POA 1986). It can be tried in either the magistrates’ court or the Crown Court. The magistrates’ court may decline jurisdiction where for example in cases involving a weapon/throwing objects, or conduct that causes serious

Related documents:

6 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

6 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents