USA—Ukraine must post bond in order to stay UNCITRAL award enforcement (PAO Tatneft v Ukraine)

Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: Ukraine was unable to stay the enforcement of a nearly seven-year-old $US 112m arbitral award in favour of Russian oil company Tatneft without posting a bond, a District Court federal judge ruled 1 June 2021, saying there's a dispute revolving around the state’s willingness to pay should it lose on appeal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

