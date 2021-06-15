menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Financial Services / Regulation of insurance / General matters relating to insurance regulation

Legal News

USA—Three risk management lessons from pandemic insurance disputes

USA—Three risk management lessons from pandemic insurance disputes
Published on: 15 June 2021
Published by: Law360
  • USA—Three risk management lessons from pandemic insurance disputes
  • The value of relationships
  • Too big to bail out?
  • Dispute resolution options
  • Looking ahead

Article summary

Law360, London: After being advised of the Allies’ victory over Nazi Germany’s forces in Egypt, Winston Churchill famously said: ‘This is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.’ While there are countless lessons to be learned from coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic insurance disputes, Peter Halprin, partner at Pasich LLP highlights three of particular importance to risk management professionals and in-house counsel. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More