USA—Tenth Circuit affirms award in gold mine control dispute (Goldgroup Resources v DynaResource)

Published on: 19 April 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit affirmed an arbitral award issued in a decade-old dispute over control of a Mexican gold mine, while also ruling for the first time that parties may seek to vacate an international arbitral award issued in the US under standards enumerated in federal arbitration law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

