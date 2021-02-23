Sign-in Help
USA—Supreme Court will not review award against Petrobras (Petrobras v Vantage)

Published on: 23 February 2021
Law360: Petrobras was unable to convince the US Supreme Court to review a US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit decision enforcing a $US 622m arbitral award issued in Vantage Deepwater Co’s favour, despite allegations that the underlying contract with the Texas oil rig operator was tainted by bribery. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

