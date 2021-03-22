USA—successful Section 1782 application in support of ICSID arbitration and foreign court proceedings (In re: Ex Parte Application of Eni SpA)

Law360: Italian oil giant Eni succeeded in its application to seek evidence from a litigation funder as it pursues arbitration against Nigeria over a stymied offshore oil deal, after a Delaware judge rejected arguments that the proceeding, brought under an investment treaty, did not meet the necessary standards.
