USA—stay of enforcement of ICSID award pending determination of annulment proceeding (RREEF Infrastructure v Spain)

Published on: 06 April 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: An application to recognise and enforce a International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) arbitral award over Spain's revocation of economic incentives for renewable projects has been stayed by a DC federal court in light of pending ICSID annulment proceedings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

