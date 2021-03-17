USA—Spanish gas company and Egypt settle award confirmation claim (Unión Fenosa Gas SA v Egypt)

Law360: A Spanish gas company has agreed to drop its $US 2bn International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) award confirmation claim against Egypt in DC federal court after the parties signed a settlement ending their years-long dispute over Egypt cutting off a natural gas plant’s supply.
