USA—Spanish gas company and Egypt settle award confirmation claim (Unión Fenosa Gas SA v Egypt)

USA—Spanish gas company and Egypt settle award confirmation claim (Unión Fenosa Gas SA v Egypt)
Published on: 17 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: A Spanish gas company has agreed to drop its $US 2bn International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) award confirmation claim against Egypt in DC federal court after the parties signed a settlement ending their years-long dispute over Egypt cutting off a natural gas plant’s supply. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

