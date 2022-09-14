LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2022

Legal News

USA—Spain says solar investor can’t enforce arbitral award (InfraRed Environmental Infrastructure v Spain)

Published on: 14 September 2022
Published by: Law360
  • USA—Spain says solar investor can’t enforce arbitral award (InfraRed Environmental Infrastructure v Spain)
  • What is this development about?

Article summary

Law360: On 9 September 2022 Spain renewed its application to set aside a British renewable energy investor's pursuit of a €28.2m (US$ 28.5m) arbitral award against it in DC federal court following a yearlong stay of the litigation, arguing that the investor cannot use US courts to pursue an award barred by EU law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Related documents:

8 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

8 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents