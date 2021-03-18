Sign-in Help
USA—SMA award vacated on grounds of manifest disregard (Copragri SA v Agribusiness United DMCC)

Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Law360: A New York judge vacated a Society of Maritime Arbitrators (SMA) award favouring a United Arab Emirates (UAE) feed and grain company following a dispute with a Moroccan buyer, ruling that the tribunal manifestly disregarded the law by ignoring the Moroccan company’s objections to the proceeding. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

