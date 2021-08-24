USA—Seventh Circuit sides with underwriters in asbestos claims

Law360, London: The Seventh Circuit has refused to vacate an interim order issued by an arbitral tribunal barring future billings to Lloyd's of London underwriters under certain reinsurance policies covering asbestos losses, ruling 23 August 2021 that the parties' contract gave the arbitrators a broad mandate.
