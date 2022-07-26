LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Arbitration

USA—Senator urges US Department of Justice to protect Americans from MLAT abuse

Published on: 26 July 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: Senator Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, is pressing the US Department of Justice to tighten its defence of American citizens who are prosecuted by foreign countries for political reasons after federal authorities said last year that many cases originating overseas do not meet their 'stringent' legal standards. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

