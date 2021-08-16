- USA—Second Circuit ruling signals restrictive approach to binding non-parties to arbitration agreements (Gater Assets v AO Moldovagaz)
- What was the background of the case?
- Due process rights of foreign state-owned entities
- Alter ego status
- The FSIA’s arbitration exception
- What are the implications of the case?
Article summary
Law360, Expert analysis: The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit’s recent ruling in Gater Assets v Moldovagaz, reversing a default judgment arbitration award on jurisdictional grounds, fortifies US court protections for foreign states and state-owned entities, and forecasts the court’s conservative approach to when non-parties can be bound by arbitration agreements, say Carmine Boccuzzi, partner, Boaz Morag, counsel, and Rathna Ramamurthi, associate, at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP.
