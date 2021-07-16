USA—Second Circuit refuses to set aside Section 1782 discovery order in Lithuania bank dispute (The Fund for Protection of Investor Rights in Foreign States v AlixPartners)

Article summary

Law360: The US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit refused to overturn an order allowing a Russian investors’ rights organisation to seek evidence in support of an investment arbitration against Lithuania over the nationalisation of a prominent bank pursuant to section 1782(a) of Title 28 of the US Code (Section 1782) (also cited as 28 USC § 1782), rejecting arguments that the arbitration was actually a private proceeding. or to read the full analysis.