USA—Second Circuit affirms lower court enforcement decision in aeroplane leasing dispute (Cessna v Al Ghaith)

Published on: 23 April 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Law360: The United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit upheld a lower court's affirmation of a $US 51.7m International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) arbitral award in an aeroplane leasing dispute, ruling that Emirati holding company Al Ghaith Holding Co PJSC had not shown the arbitral tribunal lacked justification. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

