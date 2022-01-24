LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
USA—sale of shares in Citgo’s parent company prohibited for at least one year (Petróleos de Venezuela v MUFG Union Bank)

Published on: 24 January 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: The Biden administration has barred the holders of some US$1.9bn in defaulted Venezuelan bonds from executing a sale of shares in Citgo's parent company held by Venezuela's state-owned oil company until 2023.

