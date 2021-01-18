Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Arbitration analyses archive / 2021

Legal News

USA—sale of company shares in enforcement dispute to proceed (Crystallex v Venezuela)

USA—sale of company shares in enforcement dispute to proceed (Crystallex v Venezuela)
Published on: 18 January 2021
Updated on: 18 January 2021
Published by: Law360
  • USA—sale of company shares in enforcement dispute to proceed (Crystallex v Venezuela)
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: A Delaware judge has permitted Crystallex to go ahead with a sale of company shares to enforce its $US 1.2bn award against Venezuela, ruling that every day the Canadian mining company goes unpaid ‘is arguably something of an affront to the US judicial system’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

Payment in lieu of notice (PILON)

The right to notice means a right for the employee to remain in employment for the period of notice, not simply to be paid for it. An employer will therefore often include in the contract an express right to make a payment in lieu of notice ('PILON') as an alternative to giving notice, to ensure

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More