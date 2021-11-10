LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
USA—Romania ordered to pay half of accrued sanctions following failure to provide information (Micula v Romania)

Published on: 10 November 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: A DC federal judge has ordered Romania to pay US$1.5m in sanctions for failing to properly comply with post-judgment requests for information from two Swedish food investors who obtained a US$356m award against the state after it violated a bilateral investment treaty (BIT) with Sweden. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

