USA—renewable energy investors abandon ICSID annulment challenge (Eiser v Spain)

Published on: 08 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: A pair of renewable energy investors abandoned their application to revive at least part of a €128m ($US 156m) arbitral award, issued against Spain following a dispute over revoked economic incentives, that was annulled due to an arbitrator’s undisclosed relationship with an expert. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

