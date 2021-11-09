LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
USA—privilege claim considered with respect to section 1782 email discovery (Ex parte application of Iraq Telecom Ltd for an order to obtain discovery for use in foreign proceedings pursuant to 28 USC 1782)

Published on: 09 November 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: A federal judge in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania has ordered Dechert LLP to turn over documents sought for use in foreign proceedings over an alleged Iraqi bribery scheme pursuant to section 1782(a) of Title 28 of the US Code (section 1782) (also cited as 28 USC § 1782), ruling that two of the law firm's former clients had not succeeded in demonstrating that the documents were necessarily privileged.

