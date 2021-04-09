Sign-in Help
USA—petition to enjoin second JAMS arbitration refused; tribunal to determine whether second arbitration collateral attack on first arbitration award (Credit Suisse AG v Graham)

Published on: 09 April 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: A New York federal judge ruled that an arbitrator, not the court, should decide if a new arbitration reference from the former leader of Credit Suisse AG's failed tech venture Signac LLC over allegedly misappropriated technology amounted to a collateral attack on a previously issued arbitral award.

