USA perspective—rent abatement clause frequency up nearly 50% since 2019

Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: View from the USA—the use of rent abatement clauses in commercial leases in the USA has jumped by nearly 50% since 2019 as tenants and landlords continue to spar over the question of how the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic factors in, while pandemic-related force majeure clauses are also on the rise, according to Practical Guidance. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

